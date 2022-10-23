What You Need To Know About Blake Shelton's 2022 Hallmark Holiday Movie

Over the years, fans have marveled over the stunning transformation of Blake Shelton. The singer and songwriter went from being a household name in the country music world to a global superstar, in large part to his role as a judge on the reality singing competition "The Voice." The high-profile job led to Shelton being named People's 2017 Sexiest Man Alive, as well as introduced him to his wife, Gwen Stefani.

Of course, Shelton's music has also earned him legions of fans, with one special song — "Time for Me to Come Home" — resonating with people around the world. The tune appeared on the singer's 2013 holiday album, "Cheers, It's Christmas," and was penned by Shelton and his mother, Dorothy Shackleford. "Blake was writing the song for his Christmas album and said he needed help with the second verse," Shackleford explained, per Country Thang Daily. "So I came up with the second verse, and that's how the song was born."

After the its release, Shackleford turned the song into a novel, "Time for Me to Come Home," with author Travis Thrasher. And in 2018, it inspired a Hallmark holiday movie, "Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas," with Shelton serving as an executive producer. Since then, there have been three additional movies — and the fifth one is set to premiere in November.