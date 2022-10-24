The Reasons General Hospital Fans Had Such A Problem With Carly And Drew's 'Florida' Beach Scenes

Amid all the twisting storylines, "General Hospital" took the time to go on location at Malibu beach so that it could act as a substitute for Jacksonville, Florida. The show tweeted a picture of actors Laura Wright and Cameron Mathison on the beach, captioning it, "We don't get to leave the studio often, but make the most of it when we do. Check out this #BehindtheScenes shot from our location shoot in Malibu!" The accompanying picture was that of actors Laura Wright and Cameron Mathison on the beach.

The fans were divided into three groups: those who felt the story was boring, those who couldn't get past a California beach standing in for Florida, and those who liked the scenery and enjoyed the story. Viewers who weren't fooled were the most vocal, tweeting, "Definitely not Jacksonville," and "None of that shot looks like Jacksonville Beach or any of the other pics. The West coast beaches are totally different..."

Those not liking the storyline posted replies such as, "Definitely not GH finest moment! Looks nothing like Florida, and nobody cares about this storyline! Fast forward all the way!" A truly uninterested fan wrote, "This arc made zero sense and was as interesting as tying a shoe lace." Happy fans welcomed the change of scenery and embraced the story as one replied, "Beautiful scenes with a beautiful story to go behind it. Good job to all."

To paraphrase poet John Lydgate, you simply can't please everyone.