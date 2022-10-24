King Charles' Wax Figure Suffers Vandalization By Royal Critics

Since they can't assault the King of the United Kingdom without being arrested for treason, irate protestors chose to do the next best thing apparently, and threw pies in the face of the monarch's wax likeness (via The Guardian). Indeed, a pair of passionate folks wearing "Just Stop Oil" tee shirts were filmed vandalizing King Charles' wax figure at London's Madame Tussaud's Museum.

The video of the incident was going viral on Twitter, and follows another stunt by the activists that saw a group standing in the crosswalk at Abbey Road, made famous by the Beatles, and refusing to let traffic pass (via Sky News). The third stunt of the week involved Just Stop Oil protestors hurling soup at a Van Gogh painting at London's National Gallery (via The Conversation).

What do the protestors want? The U.K. plans to open new oil and gas fields in the North Sea, a move the group is staunchly against. As for King Charles' stance on the issue, the longtime climate advocate would reportedly not be in favor of any policy that puts his green agenda in jeopardy, making Just Stop Oil's move to vandalize his wax figure somewhat puzzling — a fact Twitter took notice of (via Big Issue).