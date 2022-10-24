Why Princess Diana's Friend Is Furious Over The New Season Of The Crown

If there were one season of "The Crown" that would receive a significant amount of controversy, it would be the one covering the most dramatic period in British royal history. Season 5 of the Netflix series takes place in the 1990s — a decade that saw the divorce of King Charles III and Princess Diana as well as her tragic death.

While it hasn't aired yet, rumors of what this season will entail have angered many people, including Judi Dench, who called it "crude and cruel" in a letter to The Times. In addition, an unnamed friend of Queen Elizabeth II described the series as a "vicious" retelling (via The Times), one that they feel is "vilifying the royal family."

The criticism of "The Crown" Season 5 has amped up considerably after it came to light that the events preceding Diana's death will reportedly be shown in the series, which has led a friend of Diana to voice concern about the show and how it could potentially harm her sons William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex (via The Telegraph).