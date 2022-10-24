We Wish You A Married Christmas Is The Hallmark Movie Every Couple Should Watch This Year

Warning: There are spoilers ahead!

'Tis the season for holiday shopping, tree decorating, cookie baking, and most importantly — Christmas movie watching. And be honest, is there really a network that provides all the cozy Christmas vibes better than the highly coveted Hallmark channel? With its "Countdown to Christmas," which features 31 new holiday movies every weekend from the end of October to Christmas day, Hallmark releases several films that are bound to resonate with everyone.

And for our couples? There's one out there for you too. Hallmark's new, "We Wish You a Married Christmas," which premiered October 22 (and can be streamed on Philo and Sling if you don't have cable), is the perfect feel-good holiday movie that shares many valuable lessons in love that you and your sweetie should definitely watch together.

"We Wish You a Married Christmas" takes you on a cozy Christmas ride that follows married couple of 13 years, Rebecca (Marisol Nichols) and Robby (Kristoffer Polaha), on their journey to falling back in love. Per the recommendation of their marriage coach, the struggling couple goes away for a Christmas holiday to a quaint, Hallmark-esque town (that will make you want to immediately teleport there). Twists and turns ensue as the couple learns major lessons in navigating their marriage, with an ending sure to make you smile. Grab a comfy blanket, a cup of hot cocoa, and (of course) your partner because this is a Hallmark movie you won't want to miss.