Voluminous Jessica Rabbit Hair Is In. Here's How To Rock It

It seems that red hair is everywhere lately, and we're not complaining. Everyone from Dua Lipa to Gigi Hadid has rocked some variation of auburn locks, via POPSUGAR, making the urge to grab a box of red hair dye even stronger. However, there's another trend that has been on the rise, and that's Jessica Rabbit hair.

Even if you've never heard of her origins, you've likely seen cartoon screen siren Jessica Rabbit and her voluminous fiery hair. First featured in the 1988 film "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," Jessica Rabbit has since become a classic go-to for sexy Halloween costumes. The keyword "jessica rabbit" has over 180 million views on TikTok, with makeup artists such as @abb.stractx showing you how to recreate her iconic look.

There's a red hair color for everyone, but if dying your hair isn't on the cards, the Jessica Rabbit waves still hold up by themselves. Whether you want to become Jessica Rabbit for Halloween or just achieve a sultry look for everyday life, we've got you covered.