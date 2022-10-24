Voluminous Jessica Rabbit Hair Is In. Here's How To Rock It
It seems that red hair is everywhere lately, and we're not complaining. Everyone from Dua Lipa to Gigi Hadid has rocked some variation of auburn locks, via POPSUGAR, making the urge to grab a box of red hair dye even stronger. However, there's another trend that has been on the rise, and that's Jessica Rabbit hair.
Even if you've never heard of her origins, you've likely seen cartoon screen siren Jessica Rabbit and her voluminous fiery hair. First featured in the 1988 film "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," Jessica Rabbit has since become a classic go-to for sexy Halloween costumes. The keyword "jessica rabbit" has over 180 million views on TikTok, with makeup artists such as @abb.stractx showing you how to recreate her iconic look.
There's a red hair color for everyone, but if dying your hair isn't on the cards, the Jessica Rabbit waves still hold up by themselves. Whether you want to become Jessica Rabbit for Halloween or just achieve a sultry look for everyday life, we've got you covered.
Plenty of volume is the key ingredient for this hairstyle
Celeb hairstylist Sunnie Brook spoke to Bustle about how to achieve the effortlessly tousled and sexy look. According to Brook, the main thing you'll want to recreate is "volume in the front that sweeps across the eye, and then a strong 'C' curve wave that isn't too tight, but has almost a long 'S' shape across the face and around the shoulder." If that all seems a bit confusing, luckily she broke it down.
The first step is to apply a volume-enhancing styling product into your hair when it's still damp and really work it in before drying hair fully. To create even more volume, push your hair onto the opposite side of wherever your part is. So, if your part is on the left, push your hair to the right, and vice versa. Grab your curling iron and curl from the nape of your neck forwards, sticking to small sections to create pockets of volume throughout.
Hair stylist Samantha Cusick also agrees that its all about the volume, stating that the trick is "curling all your hair in the same direction, and then brushing it out with a soft bristle brush," via Glamour. Rock your waves with confidence for classic Jessica Rabbit sex appeal (red hair unfortunately not included).