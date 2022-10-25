What You Need To Know About The Lifetime Holiday Movie Involving Patti LaBelle And Whoopi Goldberg

When big names get together in Hollywood, magic is bound to happen. Add in a little bit of Christmas, and you've got the makings of something truly special. "A New Orleans Noel," with a December 3 premiere on Lifetime, features multiple famous faces, both in front of and behind the camera.

As described by the channel, the movie revolves around Grace and Anthony, two former classmates who studied architecture together. They meet up years later to work on a home in New Orleans, hired by praline icon Loretta. As often happens in Lifetime movies, the two butt heads, but eventually fall in love, the magic of the holidays adding to their union. In the end, Grace will have to make a decision on whether to stay with her heart or follow her career.

Grace is played by Keshia Knight Pulliam and Anthony by Brad James. Not only a couple on-screen, but the two actors also tied the knot in real life in 2021, with Pulliam posting a series of photos on Instagram of their glamourous backyard wedding.

But two other famous A-listers have joined the team as well — Patti LaBelle and Whoopi Goldberg.