Research Shows Lack Of Concern For Female Sexual Health After Cancer Treatment

According to the American Cancer Society, cancer treatments affect the physical and psychological aspects of sexual health. In some cases, this means a lowered libido, body image issues, or depression symptoms, while in other cases, sexual function is disrupted. When it comes to those with genitourinary cancers, these sexual side effects can be amplified, because these cancers involve the reproductive organs and the urinary system.

But, despite this, a new study found that women with genitourinary cancers aren't being asked about their sexual health by their doctors as often as men. In fact, only one in 10 women are asked about this topic, compared to nine in 10 men — a discouraging number for women who undergo treatment for cancer.

Although it's well known in the oncology community that cancer treatments negatively affect sexual health in patients, the results of the study, which will be presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting, hope to shed light on the disparities in these conversations, especially since 90% of women experience some form of sexual dysfunction during and after cancer treatment. In contrast, only 50% of men report the same. "I think that all oncologists should ask about women's sexual function after any diagnosis of gynecological cancers, and I hope papers like this one will encourage that process," co-director of Yale Medicine's Sexual Intimacy & Menopause Program Dr. Mary Jane Minkin told Healthline.

While the results of the study are clear, researchers can only hypothesize as to why this is happening.