If You Deal With SAD, A Psychologist Says You Should Make These Adjustments To Your Bedtime Routine - Exclusive

As the days get shorter approaching the winter months, we might feel a vague sense of dread. (How do we stay positive when the sun goes down while we're still at work?)

According to the National Library of Medicine, between 10 and 20% of cases of recurrent depression can be tracked seasonally, in addition to other psychiatric conditions. And per the National Institute of Mental Health, Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, typically begins as a young adult and is more likely to affect those with other mental health conditions, such as Major Depressive Disorder, ADHD, or anxiety disorders.

Our sleep-wake cycle may be impacted by changing light-dark cycles in nature, according to the Library of Medicine. And as the days get shorter, that can also affect our supply of melatonin, or sleep hormone. Until the winter solstice on December 21, when the days begin to get longer again, those impacted by SAD will have to find coping strategies or ways to mitigate the winter season's effects on their mental health.

Luckily, The List spoke to an expert in the field, Dr. Monica Vermani, a trauma, stress, and mood disorder specialist and the author of "A Deeper Wellness: Conquering Stress, Mood, Anxiety and Traumas." Dr. Vermani has 25 years of experience as a clinical psychologist and strategies to ameliorate, and even prevent, symptoms of SAD. With her comprehensive knowledge of psychology and stress-based sleep issues, this expert gave us major tips on making it through the winter.