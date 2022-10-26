How Crisis Pregnancy Centers Are Creeping Up Across The US Due To Supreme Court Abortion Ruling

Every major news outlet seems to have a report about a pregnant person who somehow ended up in a crisis pregnancy center instead of an abortion clinic. The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, and CNN have all recently published stories that could have been told by the same person. One Texas woman informed the Los Angeles Times she was approached by anti-abortion activists after leaving an appointment at an abortion clinic.

Another woman in the South Bronx — a predominantly Catholic neighborhood — told The New York Times a big sign reading "Free Ultrasound" drew her in. If you Google "abortion near me," there's a high probability the top results are looking to provide you with anything but. Despite Google's new transparency rules for advertising abortion services, separating understanding who can give you the help you need feels harder than ever.

In fact, an analysis of center websites by abortion advocacy group The Alliance found that while crisis pregnancy centers may look like proper establishments, they often don't even have a medical provider on staff. Going to an abortion clinic in person isn't any less confusing; CNN found that "more than 100 pregnancy centers" in the United States are "located within 200 meters of an abortion clinic or Planned Parenthood location."

In some cases, these centers pop up right next door to clinics. And, as The New York Times explains, their sole purpose is to convince a pregnant person not to have an abortion.