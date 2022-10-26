How A Plant-Based Diet Can Help Reduce Menopausal Symptoms

Across the world, many different dietary trends are circulating. For several decades at least, food trends have been a key part of our culture. Some of them are positive, like a vegan diet, which can improve the health of not only the person consuming the food but also the environment more generally (via BBC Good Food). However, many others have proven to be problematic (via U.S. News & World Report).

Social media plays a major role in perpetuating some of these dodgy diets, but platforms like TikTok can also offer some healthy tips, too. In particular, plant-based, as opposed to vegan, diets continue to be hugely popular online. Harvard Health has conducted several studies on the benefits of eating a more plant-based diet, meaning cutting out meat for a healthier plan based on consuming more vegetables overall.

Those on a plant-based diet can either choose to cut out dairy completely or consume it in moderation. It's no secret that eating a diet centered around vegetables is healthy, but studies are gradually uncovering that a plant-based lifestyle can even ease the symptoms of menopause too.