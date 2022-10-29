How Nancy Pelosi Broke The Glass Ceiling

For Nancy Pelosi, it's never solely been about gender. "I have always said, in my own rise in the leadership, please don't ever ask anybody to vote for me because I'm a woman," the speaker of the United States House of Representatives told PBS News Hour. "That happens to be, in my view, an enhancement, but, nonetheless, it's all about who is the best person for the job."

Pelosi has undoubtedly been that person to many, including the Congressional scholar Norman Ornstein who said that under her leadership, the 111th Congress was "one of the most productive Congresses in history" (via the Harvard Radcliffe Institute). Her most supportive believer, however, is herself. "When you put yourself out there, you have to believe that you are the one that can do the job," she said during a visit to the McCourt School of Public Policy.

That's not to say Pelosi hasn't faced challenges as a woman in politics. "I get some names called, because if you're effective as a woman, then they have to undermine you, because that's a real threat," she told CNN Politics. But she counteracted that doubt with self-belief. "You know why I do it? I do it, because I want women to see that you do not get pushed around. You don't run away from the fight."