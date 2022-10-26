Kate Middleton's Latest Patronage Empowers Women Ready To Make History

According to the official website of the British royal family, members of the family are each linked with several charities, associations, professional bodies, and public service organizations (Royal.UK). When someone like The Princess of Wales takes an official interest in your cause or mission, it provides major publicity for your work, thereby sercuring better access to funding, news coverage, and other benefits.

Buckingham Palace has just announced that Catherine, Princess of Wales, has chosen to give just this type of formal public support to Captain Preet Chandi (via People). Captain Chandi is an officer and physiotherapist who currently serves in the British Army. She is hoping to become the very first woman in history to cross Antarctica by herself, a daunting journey of over 1,000 miles.

If she succeeds, this will not be the first record that Chandi will be able to claim. Last year, she became the first woman of color to journey to the South Pole solo, which was a hike of over 700 miles. It took her 40 days to make the trip.