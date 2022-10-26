King Charles Receives Historic Royal Morning Wakeup For His First Time As Monarch

King Charles III was awakened by bagpipes for the first time since ascending to the throne on October 25. "His Majesty's Pipe Major played for the first time in the Clarence House garden this morning, as The King woke up in residence," Buckingham Palace shared in an Instagram post. "The position was originally created by Queen Victoria in 1843, and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth enjoyed the special tradition following her Accession to the Throne in 1952."

In fact, a former military musician who played the bagpipes for Queen Elizabeth II told BBC that the late monarch loved to watch him play — and even gave him the nickname "Pipes" during the four years he performed for her.

The tradition only happens when the monarch is in London, and Charles will be spending a lot of time out of town soon as he is planning an unprecedented royal tour that will rival his late mother's. According to the Mirror, the king intends to visit Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and various Commonwealth countries in the Caribbean to kick off his reign. "The King and his family are keen to hit the ground running in these crucial first few months and years of his reign," an insider revealed. "He certainly wants to carry on the long-held mantra from his late mother of being seen to be believed, and is very keen to get out and meet as many people as possible."