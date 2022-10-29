What You Need To Know About BIAB Nails And Their Benefits

The beauty industry is seemingly always on the hunt for new trends in nails. When so many habits and styles can destroy our nails, you may be on the hunt for fake nails that won't leave you with dry and brittle nail beds.

BIAB nails, short for "builder in a bottle," are a structured gel manicure that are meant to strengthen your natural nails, via POPSUGAR. Created in the UK by The GelBottle Inc., they are similar to the gels typically used for manicures, except that they come in a bottle for easy application. Even though it's applied like regular nail polish, BIAB nails can lengthen the nail and help you create the shape you want.

Unlike gel polish that weakens natural nails, BIAB nails strengthen nails by creating a protective barrier. Not only are they soak-off gels, but they are harder than your average gel polish, preventing brittle nails, via Woman & Home. BIAB nails can also be worn alone or in conjunction with gel nail polish.