How 'Activity Snack' Workouts Can Help Boost Your Muscle Mass

Fitting exercise into a busy schedule is a difficult task. Working a 9-5, running errands, and dealing with numerous other things being thrown your way makes it hard to find the time for the people you care about, let alone yourself. According to the CDC, only 23% of Americans are meeting the federal standards of exercise.

The Department of Health and Human Services believes that adults need about 30 minutes of exercise a day with two days of muscle-strengthening activity. Although it sounds like a lot of time to devote to working out in a single day, researchers have found that there's a way to shorten each session and still build muscle mass.

"Activity snack" workouts could be the ideal choice if you're finding it tough to fit lengthy gym sessions into an already overwhelming schedule. Although this idea is still being studied, reports found that a focus group was able to build muscle mass by walking for a bit or even doing a few squats after every 30 minutes of sitting. Here's how you can seamlessly incorporate "activity snack'" workouts into your daily routine.