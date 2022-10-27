Study Finds Some Breast Cancer Patients Might Benefit From Less Radiation Time

Every year, around 266,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S., according to the CDC. Because of this, it's vital to be on the lookout for signs and symptoms when they arise. One of the ways to help find breast cancer early is to do monthly self-exams (via the National Breast Cancer Foundation). Another is to get regular mammograms — your doctor can advise on when you should get them and how often. The CDC's general guidelines advise women over 50 to undergo this diagnostic test yearly, but the decision depends on your individual circumstances and risk factors. And while our understanding of cancer is constantly evolving and expanding, one thing is known for sure: Early detection can make all the difference in recovery and survival rates, per Weill Cornell Medicine.

After a breast cancer diagnosis, there are a number of treatment options depending on the type of cancer and how far it has spread. These include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy, the CDC explains. According to the Mayo Clinic, radiation therapy is the use of high-energy rays to target and destroy cancer cells. This may be done in conjunction with other treatments, like surgeries that preserve the breast tissue, and can come with side effects like skin irritation, swelling of the breast(s), and fatigue.

A common treatment schedule consists of one session of radiation per day for five consecutive days. This schedule typically continues for five to six weeks, depending on the cancer being treated. However, it turns out that such an aggressive approach may not be necessary for all patients, after all.