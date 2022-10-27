The FDA Offers New Tips On How To Handle Bacteria Found In Baby Formula

It's been a tough year for parents in the United States. The majority of them try their hardest to provide the best life for their children, taking parenting tips from across the world to ensure they're bringing their kids up in the perfect environment. However, it's difficult when there are so many issues in the US that prevent parents from even feeding their babies.

Earlier this year, there was a baby formula shortage that impacted parents across the country (via The New York Times). The shortage was linked to pandemic supply chain issues, and left parents terrified that they would not be able to feed their children. Stores across the country were issuing a limit to how many containers of formula families could purchase — if their brand of choice was available at all. Some shelves were completely empty.

By August, the shortage was ending, CNN reports. But, just when it seemed like the stress of formula issues was ending, parents now have to worry about bacteria in the products they are feeding to their children. The FDA has issued new tips on how to navigate the new problem.