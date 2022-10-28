The 2022 Hallmark Holiday Movie Starring Days Of Our Lives' Chandler Massey
Chandler Massey became a "Days of Our Lives" fan-favorite when he took over the role of Will Horton in 2010. Will is a legacy character born to Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). During his childhood, Will struggled with his family drama, which included his mother's many schemes and his father's addiction issues (via Soap Central). It seemed Will was always in the middle of his parents' dramatics. However, when Massey took over the role, he brought new depth to the character.
Shortley after the actor stepped into Will Horton's shoes, the character began to struggled with his identity, namely his sexual orientation. Will met Sonny Kiriakis (then Freddie Smith), and he helped him come to terms with his sexuality, per Soaps in Depth. Sonny also gave Will the courage to come out to his family members as gay. Together, Will and Sonny made daytime TV history when they walked down the aisle in the very first same-sex male wedding to ever air on a soap opera.
Over the years, Massey has come and gone from "Days of Our Lives," but he continues to pop up in Salem from time to time to remind viewers of his kind heart and love for Sonny. However, fans missing Massey's presence on the soap are in luck, as he's starring in a brand new Hallmark holiday movie this season.
Chandler Massey previously starred in the Hallmark movie Next Stop, Christmas
Although Chandler Massey is well known for his work as Will Horton on "Days of Our Lives," the actor has branched out to working for The Hallmark Channel like so many other past and present soap opera stars, per Soap Central. Soap fan-favorites like Ashley Williams, Ryan Paevey, Jonathan Bennett, Alison Sweeney, Bethany Joy Lenz, Barbara Niven, Drake Hogestyn, Mark Deklin, Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan, and Lacey Chabert have all appeared in recent films for the network.
Of course, Massey has appeared in other projects as well. During his career, the actor has been seen in "One Tree Hill," "Eastbound & Down," "Army Wives," "Bad Judge," "Angels in Stardust," "The Standoff," "Aquarians," "Hide in the Light," and more (via IMDb). He's also appeared in the Hallmark movie "Heart of the Matter," as well as the 2021 holiday film "Next Stop, Christmas."
The Christmas movie also starred Lyndsy Fonseca and former "Back to the Future" stars Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd. The story revolved around Angie, who took a train that dropped her off in the past to spend Christmas in her home town (via Hallmark Channel). In 2022, Massey will delight fans again with another holiday project for the network.
Chandler Massey's 2022 Hallmark holiday movie is titled A Tale of Two Christmases
After appearing in "Next Stop, Christmas," Chandler Massey returned to The Hallmark Channel for more holiday fun. The "Days of Our Lives" actor is set to appear in a brand new 2022 Christmas film titled "A Tale of Two Christmases" (via Soap Opera News). The movie also stars Kat Barrell and Evan Roderick. A synopsis for the movie reveals that Barrell's character, Emma, will experience some Christmas magic when she gets to live through two different holiday experiences.
During one Christmas she'll stay in the city where she lives and celebrate the holiday season with the guy she's crushing on, as well as his group of friends. In the other scenario, Emma will return to her home town to share the holidays with her family and her longtime friend named Drew, whom she may start seeing in a new light, per Entertainment Weekly.
By seeing how both Christmases will play out, Emma will be able to make decisions that will impact her life and have her choose which life truly makes her happy, as well which man she wants to explore a loving relationship with. The movie is set to premiere on Saturday, November 26 on the network, as part of Hallmark's Christmas lineup (via Wide Open Country). So, if you're looking for a sweet Christmas love story, you may want to add this Hallmark movie to your to-watch list this holiday season.