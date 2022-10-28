The 2022 Hallmark Holiday Movie Starring Days Of Our Lives' Chandler Massey

Chandler Massey became a "Days of Our Lives" fan-favorite when he took over the role of Will Horton in 2010. Will is a legacy character born to Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). During his childhood, Will struggled with his family drama, which included his mother's many schemes and his father's addiction issues (via Soap Central). It seemed Will was always in the middle of his parents' dramatics. However, when Massey took over the role, he brought new depth to the character.

Shortley after the actor stepped into Will Horton's shoes, the character began to struggled with his identity, namely his sexual orientation. Will met Sonny Kiriakis (then Freddie Smith), and he helped him come to terms with his sexuality, per Soaps in Depth. Sonny also gave Will the courage to come out to his family members as gay. Together, Will and Sonny made daytime TV history when they walked down the aisle in the very first same-sex male wedding to ever air on a soap opera.

Over the years, Massey has come and gone from "Days of Our Lives," but he continues to pop up in Salem from time to time to remind viewers of his kind heart and love for Sonny. However, fans missing Massey's presence on the soap are in luck, as he's starring in a brand new Hallmark holiday movie this season.