The Controversial Reason Prince William Refuses To Attend This Year's World Cup

William, Prince of Wales is a big fan of football, and as the President-Designate of the Football Association (FA), he is responsible for handing out trophies during major matches while also watching on the sidelines). He attended the Euro 2020 final with Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their eldest son Prince George, lending their support to England when the team lost to Italy. "You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there's much more to come," the royal wrote on Instagram following the defeat.

There certainly was, as the next major match he attended was the Women's Euro 2022 final, which England won 2-1 against Germany after extra time (via Reuters). William described the match as "sensational" on Instagram and handed out the coveted trophy and medals to England's Lionesses. The last royal to hand an award to an England team for such a huge ceremony was Queen Elizabeth II in 1996 when England won the World Cup (via People).

Speaking of the World Cup, that's the next big event on England's football calendar, which begins on November 20 in Qatar, with England's first match against Iran taking place the day after. Unfortunately, William will not be attending the 2022 Qatar World Cup, with many speculating it may have something to do with Qatar's troubling human rights record (via the Mirror).