Derick Dillard Responds To Accusations That Anna Duggar Hasn't Forgiven Jill

Trigger warning: The following article contains language regarding the sexual abuse of children.

The happy family life of the "19 Kids & Counting" reality show was too good to be true. In 2015, it was revealed that Josh Duggar, the oldest of the children, had molested several of his younger sisters (via The Washington Post). Parents Jim Bob and Michelle along with two of the sisters, Jessa and Jill, tried to downplay his crimes in a 2015 Fox News interview, insisting that Josh had changed his ways, but that too was eventually found false. Just six years later, Josh was arrested on counts of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material (via Us Weekly).

Now, the Duggars seem to be divided into pro- and anti-Josh factions. While Jim Bob, Michelle, and Josh's wife, Anna, have all stayed loyal to the disgraced son, other siblings feel that justice was served when Josh received a 12-year prison sentence. Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband, Derick, responded to the sentencing in a statement on their blog, "God has carried out his vengeance today for [Josh's] unspeakable behavior. Until now, he has yet to be held accountable to the extent necessary to cause change in his dangerous pattern of behavior." Sisters Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth also condemned their brother's actions.

This sisterly show of force reportedly has Anna Duggar outraged, and a healing of the rift seems unlikely to happen any time soon.