Queen Elizabeth's Affiliation With What's Considered The Most Haunted Royal Residence

The royal family owns a lot of property. In fact, according to Insider, the overall value of property the monarchy holds is an insane $13 million. Each royal family unit lives in a different home, and there are more than enough residences for every person to have at least one (or two!).

From Buckingham Palace to smaller cottages dotted around the UK, there's definitely no shortage of space for guests and members of the family to hang out. The royal family usually chooses one residence to go to for different seasons and for holidays like Christmas.

Sandringham Palace has been the go-to Christmas residence for the past few years (via Vogue), though the death of Queen Elizabeth II could change the plans for this year. Balmoral Castle was also another favorite of the family, and it's where the queen passed away earlier this year (per Homes & Gardens).

All of the properties owned by the monarchy have history, and, with old properties, naturally comes talk of ghosts. Nevertheless, there's one royal residence that is said to be the most haunted of them all.