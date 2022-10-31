Pretty Little Liars Alum Ian Harding's Debut On Hallmark Is Causing A Buzz

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even though it might feel like yesterday, it's been over a decade since the first episode of "Pretty Little Liars" aired on ABC Family, now Freeform (via Vulture). While the series may have centered around the four "liars," Spencer, Aria, Hanna, and Emily, and their missing friend, Alison, there was a memorable cast of Rosewood townies that consistently appeared season after season. One fan-favorite character? High school English teacher, Ezra Fitz, played by Ian Harding.

Whether we were swooning over his relationship with Aria Montgomery or lapping up the sage wisdom he bestowed on his students, Harding quickly captured our hearts and became a major heartthrob in the 2000s. While Harding might have played the "liars" teacher in the seven-season series, he was actually closer to his character's age than his cast mates were — here's how old the cast of Pretty Little Liars was during filming.

Since his time on PLL, Harding has pursued various projects and endeavors, even outside of acting. The German-born actor has starred in "Chicago Med," alongside Torrey DeVitto, and the academy-award-nominated film "Ford vs. Ferrari," as well as written a memoir titled "Odd Birds." The 36-year-old actor also became a parent for the first time this year with his wife, Sophie Hart, according to E! News. Another career highlight to add to his already impressive resume? Harding has just made his Hallmark debut in "Ghost of Christmas Always."