Sarah Ferguson Refutes Rumors About Her Involvement With Netflix's The Crown

Fans of the Netflix hit "The Crown," are counting down the days until November 9, when Season 5 leads viewers into the turbulent 1990s (via Radio Times). With its depiction of numerous individuals who are still living, "The Crown" is creating considerable drama off-screen. A spokesman for former Prime Minister Sir John Major released a statement calling the show "a barrel-load of nonsense peddled for no other reason than to provide maximum — and entirely false — dramatic impact," according to The Times.

In contrast, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York would like to see her life depicted in greater detail. "Hello? Where is Fergie?" she told Town & Country, referencing her TV counterpart's brief appearances in Season 4. She mentioned contacting the show's executive producer Andy Harries. "I said to him, 'Why can't I help my character?'"

Despite the lack of screen time in Season 4, the duchess is an enthusiastic fan of the show. "The cinematography was excellent," Ferguson told Us Weekly. "I loved the way they put my wedding in as well."

Recently a source from "The Crown's" production company claimed Ferguson's involvement with the show went beyond jokes and admiration. "'She made repeated contact via emails and on the phone," the source told the Daily Mail. "She offered advice and background information and said that she had an inside view which would make her invaluable to the show as a consultant." Now Ferguson is setting the record straight on her relationship with Netflix's fictional royal drama.