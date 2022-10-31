TikTok's Winter Blush Trend Is The Key To Snow-Bunny Beauty

Winter is coming, which means it's time to grab your coat and boots, drink some hot cocoa and fully embrace the holiday spirit. With every season, new beauty and fashion trends come to be, and this season is no exception. Now flooding our "For You" Tiktok pages, the "I'm Cold" makeup is rapidly becoming the "It" look for this winter, and for a good reason, it's absolutely stunning.

As the name implies, this makeup style takes inspiration from the rosy cheeks we get when we are in an environment with low temperatures. "There are ways you can do your makeup to make people feel things, like give them serotonin like a Hallmark movie," makeup influencer Zoe Kim Kenealy said in her viral makeup tutorial. "We're making ourselves look cold!" This cute and sweet makeup is sure to give people a serotonin rush. Here is a step-by-step on how to replicate this dreamy look.