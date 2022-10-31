Simihaze Beauty Is Going Mainstream With A New Sephora Partnership

Sephora has released a new celebrity beauty line on its website. According to InStyle, makeup brand Simihaze Beauty is now available at the beauty retailer. The line is exclusive to Sephora and features seven of the brand's products.

Simihaze Beauty was released in 2021 by Simi and Haze Khadra, two Palestinian sisters that also double as a DJ duo (via Grazia Magazine.) Known for their style, colorful eye looks, and famous friends, the sisters created the line to make makeup "minimal optimal," according to Byrdie.

Although the brand was only launched last year, it has gained a following, worn by celebrities such as Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber. According to the Simihaze Beauty about page, the sisters set out to create makeup that explores duality and blurs the lines between AM and PM and minimal and maximal. The makeup is created with quality ingredients and packaged with sculptural designs that are influenced by the sisters' passion for art.

Although they have over 20 products on their website, Sephora has picked seven for the initial launch of the brand on their site.