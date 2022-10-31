Jedidiah Duggar Discusses The Biggest Misconception About His Family

With so many family members to follow, there is always something new coming from the Duggars. The Arkansas natives rose to prominence as the stars of TLC's "19 Kids & Counting" and "Counting On," which documented their lives as a family with more than a dozen members. Living in the spotlight is never easy and the Duggar children don't shy away from sharing the difficulties that come with it. Jedidiah Duggar, the 23-year-old son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, was the latest one to open up about it.

In a recent Q&A, the tenth Duggar child admitted that he is happy with his current life off-camera. "It was special but it was just a season of life and so I'm loving this season just as much or more than I did back then," Duggar said in the YouTube video about his time as reality TV star. The TLC alum went on to discussing more about his marriage with Katey, whom he married in 2021 and shares a child with, and his parents.