The Soap Opera That A Cozy Christmas Inn Star David O'Donnell Was In

Hallmark's festive lineup of 2022 holiday films features many familiar faces. Take, for example, "A Cozy Christmas," starring veteran actors Jodie Sweetin and David O'Donnell.

Like "Full House" star Sweetin, O'Donnell was also a '90s TV mainstay, appearing on shows such as "NYPD Blue," "7th Heaven," and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." Over the years, he's worked in various genres including action, disaster movies, science fiction, crime dramas, and, of course, holiday movies. O'Donnell has been in some of the best Hallmark Christmas movies, including "Christmas Under Wraps," in which he starred opposite another "Full House" star, Candace Cameron Bure.

Joining O'Donnell in his festive foray into holiday films is his wife, Jennifer Aspen. According to People, O'Donnell married Aspen in 2006. Together, the couple co-produced the 2019 Hallmark film "A Christmas Love Story," which stars Kristin Chenoweth and Scott Wolf with Aspen in a smaller role (via IMDb).

O'Donnell has dabbled in many genres and is clearly multi-talented, but it is not widely known that he's also had a brief dalliance with soap operas.