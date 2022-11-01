Shauna Rae Of TLC's I Am Shauna Rae Talks Coming Back For A 2nd Season - Exclusive Interview

How did it feel to come back for a 2nd season on TLC?

Coming back for a 2nd season is a great opportunity to show people that some of the perceptions they had from Season 1, the six episodes, that doesn't actually show a lot [of] what goes on in my everyday life. It's definitely going to show people a larger insight into my family's life and how they're personally affected by what I go through and what they personally go through also. I don't think Season 1 highlighted my family's individuality as much as Season 2, so I'm looking forward to seeing how people react to how each of us are individually.

Are there any ways that this 2nd season differs from the 1st?

The [1st] season was more of a broadened horizon on, this is my life, here's my disability, this is some of the things I have to face. Season 2 goes into actual detail on parts of my life, and it talks about my mental health and my sister's mental health and our personal journeys [of] how we got to who we are. A lot [of] that was lacking in Season 1. Season 1 was a great kicker, but with the lack of episodes, you can't really get in detail and in depth personally. So I think people are going to get to know us better personally [across] all spectrums. People are going to understand that I'm more than my disability.

It's so true that the more time you spend on camera, the more people will get to know more aspects of your life. It's great to get to show that much of yourself. Are you interested in doing a 3rd season of the show?

[It] depend[s] on where my life is when we're approached, if we are approached for a Season 3. [It] depends on if it would be the right fit. I don't want to overwhelm myself, but I think it's extremely important for shows like this one to be shown worldwide, because not many people have an understanding [of] the immense differences all human beings have, whether it's physical, mental, [or] emotional. This show highlights that, and I know that it's made an impact in not just little people's communities but other communities. I'm really grateful for that, and I hope that if the show doesn't continue, there will be other shows like this one.

Is that what inspired you to pitch the idea for the show in the first place?

The decision to go through with making the show — my family and I decided that there wasn't a lot known about my disability. There wasn't a lot talked about with mental health as much as we wanted [there] to [be], and [mental health had] a huge effect on my life because of my disability.

We wanted to highlight a positive journey. A lot of, not just cancer patients, but a lot of [people with] disabilities don't always have a happy-go-lucky life or something to look up to. I never did as a child, and I've always wanted that. So if I can't have it, then why not try to be it?