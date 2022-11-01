Why Abigail Set Ben Weston On Fire On Days Of Our Lives

Ben Weston tried his best to live as a normal guy who was planning a wedding and a baby with his fiancé, Abigail Deveraux, per Soap Central. However, "Days of Our Lives" viewers saw a new side to him when Salem started up a brand-new murder mystery. After characters such as Paige Larson and Serena Mason were murdered, Chad became a suspect known as The Necktie Killer. However, fans learned the truth when Ben strangled Will Horton during the height of his killing spree, via TV Overmind. Chad confronted Ben about the deaths and Ben beat Chad so badly that he fell into a coma.

Later, Ben took Abigail out of Salem and to a remote cabin for her protection. Abby went into labor and begged Ben to take her to the hospital. However, Ben was in the middle of a breakdown and instead found a midwife to help Abby deliver the child. After Abigail's son was born, Ben killed the midwife and buried her in the woods. Holding Abby prisoner, Ben began to fall deeper into his mental health issues. When Chad showed up to rescue Abigail, he tied them both to the bed and lit the bed on fire before taking off with the baby, per Soaps in Depth.

Ben was later found and Abigail was reunited with her son, Thomas. She later discovered that Chad was the father of the little boy and the two rekindled their romance.