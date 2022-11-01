Ghosts Of Christmas Always Is The Christmas Carol Retelling We've Been Waiting For

From a silent film released in 1901 to 2022's Hallmark Christmas movie "Ghosts of Christmas Always," Charles Dickens' 1843 novel "A Christmas Carol" has experienced a telling and retelling on the level of classic fairytales. It also adheres to the same formula — a cautionary tale including profound personal transformation for the better. Not everyone has time to watch 20 plus adaptations like Collider's ranker, but they may already love "Mickey's Christmas Carol," the Muppets' version, or even Disney's somewhat-disturbing 2009 computer-generated version starring Jim Carrey.

The essential story centers on Ebenezer Scrooge, a shrewd businessman who mistreats his assistant, family man Bob Cratchit. However, Scrooge is visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future, and they teach him to have compassion for himself and others.

"Ghosts of Christmas Always" centers on Peter Baron, played by dreamy "Pretty Little Liars" actor Ian Harding. Imagining Harding as a Scrooge-like figure may be difficult for fans, though it proves equally hard for the ghosts assigned to rehabilitate his soul. Still, the ghost of Christmas present, Katherine, played by Kim Matula, dives into her assignment, becoming personally invested in the outcome, for better or for worse.

But how could this Hallmark holiday movie improve on a tried and true narrative formula that's worked since Dickens' time? Hear us out.