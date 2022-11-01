State Abortion Bans Are Hurting One Demographic Of Women More Than Others

Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling that protected abortion access across the United States, was overturned in June, via NPR. Court documents were leaked several weeks before the official ruling, though it was still a shock to women across the country when the news broke that abortion access was no longer protected nationwide.

Almost immediately, states began to ban the medical procedure. Herminia Palacio, MD, Guttmacher Institute President and CEO, explained what took place following the ruling to Teen Vogue.

"Without Roe, 26 states are certain or likely to ban abortion to the fullest extent possible, including 13 states that have 'trigger' laws in place that will automatically enact bans — some within days or even hours of today's decision," Palacio said on the day of the ruling. "Decades of research consistently show that abortion bans and restrictions don't reduce unintended pregnancy or demand for abortion, and they certainly do not help people improve their health. Rather, they impose significant hurdles to obtaining care, causing stress for people in need of abortion and leading some to experience forced pregnancy and all its troubling consequences."

Several months after the ruling, we have learned that the consequences are especially impacting a certain demographic.