Dog Whisperer Cesar Millan Talks His Latest Tips And Tools For Dog Parents - Exclusive Interview

Can you tell me more about that?

The Halo Collar is mainly to help a dog and the human to maintain rules, boundaries, and limitations, especially when you're not there.

The other thing that does extremely well is ... The indoor life is one life that's ruled by limitations. The outdoor life is "follow, play, explore." That's when the dog needs to walk with you, play with you, explore with you. But a lot of people are afraid because some dogs go after squirrels; some dogs go after other dogs. With some dogs, people are afraid that the dog will never come back. This gives you the freedom to have the certainty of practicing this simple behavior, this natural behavior, that allows the connection. You need to have the activities for the dog to be connected with you.

Can you give me an example of how that might work in practice? Say your dog has a Halo Collar on and you're outside, what would it do? How would it affect the dog's behavior or your behavior?

First of all, once you have something that is going to help you, it calms your energy. A lot of times, dogs go away if your energy is tense or if your energy is nervous. Remember, he's animal, species, dog, breed, [and] name. The animal in them is going to be affected by your energy, so having the right tool ... Obviously, people trust me and respect and love me, so having the right tool eases the energy of the human, and then [you] have an understanding [of] how to set up the imprint that we teach during this. It is an instruction manual that if you follow for 21 days, you create an imprint. It takes 21 days to create a behavior, so you can't skip those 21 days.

Once you go and practice and practice and practice, you're going to see that now you say, "I'm going to ask my dog to follow me," or "I want to play with my dog," or "I want to explore with my dog." It gives you this organized way of being versus, "Whatever my dog wants to do, let him do it." [That's] not organized. When you're not organized on behavior, you create this chaos.

[The Halo Collar] keeps you calm and it keeps you organized, and it gives you the outcome that you're looking for — which is to have a safe, peaceful, loving time outdoors where your dog can actually interact with other dogs, or if the other dog is not well-behaved, you know how to detect that other dog. In a way, I want that once you see the Halo Collar, you know that the dog has rules and limitations and you know that the dog is connecting [and] has a communication relationship ... If you see a Rottweiler, you're going to see a dog with a Halo Collar [and think], "That dog is well-behaved."