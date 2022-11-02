Affordable Skincare Brand The Ordinary Just Got Even Cheaper For The Month Of November

These days, people are holiday shopping earlier than ever. If you're looking to snag some products from everyone's favorite affordable skincare brand The Ordinary this holiday season and want to get your shopping done now, you're in luck; the brand is going on sale for the entire month of November.

In a TikTok video on November 1st, the brand announced its Slowvember sale. Rather than having a flash sale or giving out discounts on Black Friday, The Ordinary intends on giving its shoppers enough time to make thoughtful decisions on what they actually want to purchase.

For the month, every product on their website will be 23%, giving you a chance to snag old favorites and new discoveries throughout the month of November. This decision is typically out of line with the quick, intense sales that companies typically have during Black Friday weekend alone. According to Allure, not only will the sales pause on Black Friday itself, but 1% of all sales from November 15th to the 21st will go to The Solutions Project, a climate justice and grassroots movements-supporting organization.

Here are some of The Ordinary products you should pick up during their sale.