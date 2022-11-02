Affordable Skincare Brand The Ordinary Just Got Even Cheaper For The Month Of November
These days, people are holiday shopping earlier than ever. If you're looking to snag some products from everyone's favorite affordable skincare brand The Ordinary this holiday season and want to get your shopping done now, you're in luck; the brand is going on sale for the entire month of November.
In a TikTok video on November 1st, the brand announced its Slowvember sale. Rather than having a flash sale or giving out discounts on Black Friday, The Ordinary intends on giving its shoppers enough time to make thoughtful decisions on what they actually want to purchase.
For the month, every product on their website will be 23%, giving you a chance to snag old favorites and new discoveries throughout the month of November. This decision is typically out of line with the quick, intense sales that companies typically have during Black Friday weekend alone. According to Allure, not only will the sales pause on Black Friday itself, but 1% of all sales from November 15th to the 21st will go to The Solutions Project, a climate justice and grassroots movements-supporting organization.
Here are some of The Ordinary products you should pick up during their sale.
The Ordinary products you should get during Slowvember
The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser properly cleanses the face while maintaining the moisture in your skin. Gentle enough for every skin type, this cleanser cuts through makeup and grime to reveal fresh and clean skin. Formulated with squalane, the face wash is soap-free and non-comedogenic. Rather than foaming, it emulsifies and applies like a cream. Although it doesn't go on like a regular wash, it cleanses like no other.
The multi-use Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution is a must-have. Created to target texture, dullness, and unevenness on the skin, it uses ginseng root extract and glycolic acid to gently exfoliate, revealing brighter and smoother skin. According to Elle India, this exfoliating product can also be used on the scalp to get rid of dandruff before a wash day.
The Ordinary's Azelaic Acid Suspension 10% helps to target uneven skin and blemishes on acne-prone skin. The creamy formula uses a high-concentration of azelaic acid, an acid found in wheat, barley, and rye, to target the look of redness and dullness. The product is suitable for all skin types and can be used every day.
With cold weather bringing in dry skin, pick up the 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil. Great for all skin types, the rose oil targets dullness, dryness, and signs of aging. Used as the penultimate step in your skincare routine, before sunscreen, the oil seals in moisture and leaves a light, pleasant scent from the unrefined rose oil.