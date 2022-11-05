The 5 Swiss Traditions Lifetime Gets Right In Merry Swissmas

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Lifetime's new cozy Christmas flick, "Merry Swissmas," premiering tonight at 8/7c , tells the story of Alex (Jodie Sweetin), a busy Chicago architect who's grown distant from her friends and family due to a demanding schedule and the pain of bad break-up. Over the holiday season, Alex decides to fly to Switzerland to reconnect with the people and traditions she loves most; her mother is opening a brand new hotel in picturesque Swiss village (hence, "Swissmas"). But there's a catch. Alex's ex-best friend, Beth, and her actual ex, Jesse, are also invited to the hotel's grand opening. Remember that particularly-painful break-up? Beth and Jesse are now dating — ouch.

Along the way, Alex meets kind-hearted inn manager and single father, Noah (Tim Rozon), who teachers her all about Swiss Christmas traditions. As she explores this new connection, Alex must decide whether to forgive Beth and rekindle their friendship or (yet again) distance herself from the people she loves most.

Jodie Sweetin of "Full House" and Tim Rozon of "Schitt's Creek" fame bring the magic of a romantic Swiss-mas to life — but are all the traditions featured in the movie actually authentic to Swiss culture? And does Santa's helper, Schmutzli, really chase children with a stick?