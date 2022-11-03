Priah Ferguson Talks The Curse Of Bridge Hollow - Exclusive Interview

In "The Curse of Bridge Hollow," your character is all in on Halloween, where[as] the character of your dad is more of a skeptic. Growing up, were you a big Halloween person? Do you have any favorite childhood memories of Halloween?

I really enjoyed dressing up on Halloween and getting candy and going out. Those are my favorite parts about Halloween. The favorite memory would be me and my cousins going out on Halloween and doing something on Halloween. That's one of my favorite memories.

Do you have a favorite Halloween costume that you wore when you were a kid?

Yes. The one that I remember would probably be a Sleeping Beauty costume. It was like a dress. It was super cute. My sister [and I were] twinning!

How was it working with Marlon Wayans and Kelly Rowland, having them play your character's parents?

That was really cool. I learned a lot from them both. They were super sweet. I actually knew Marlon would play my dad before I got cast for the movie, or before I did the producer's calls. When I found out he was going to be my dad, I was super excited because I was a fan of his work. Kelly Rowland — I didn't find out she was going to be my mom until I saw her picture up in the director, Jeff [Wadlow]'s, office, and I was like, "Wow, that's cool. She's going to be my mom." So I enjoyed it a lot.