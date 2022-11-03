Affordable Makeup Brand ColourPop Is Making Its Limited-Time Debut At Target

You can start shopping from the ColourPop for Target collaboration on November 6, and the products are excellent for makeup enthusiasts. "We created the ColourPop for Target collection to include our iconic ColourPop formulas and bestsellers and added some newness that Target shoppers, and avid beauty-lovers alike, will love. It's everything you need for universal, casual winter-day looks or glittery holiday party glam," Laura Nelson, the president of SEED Beauty, told PopSugar.

Centered on a wintery holiday concept, items from this collection will stay within ColourPop's and Target's affordable natures; nothing from the collaboration will be higher than $18, per TikTok. ColourPop showed off some products in the video, and many of them have light packaging with snowflake-esque details to fit the winter theme. Moreover, Target commented, showing that they're eager to welcome ColourPop to Target's family.

According to Instagram, a few of the many products will include nine-pan pressed palettes, So Glassy Lip Glosses, Just a Tint Duos, Super Shock Highlighters, Lippie Pencil Trios, and the Gliterally Obsessed Duo. Some happy comments include, "YAY!! HOW EXCITING!," WHOOHOO," and "UGH MY GAWD finally IN TARGET this literally what target has been MISSING."