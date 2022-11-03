Affordable Makeup Brand ColourPop Is Making Its Limited-Time Debut At Target
ColourPop Cosmetics sells fun makeup items for reasonable prices. Some products to try from ColourPop include bold eyeshadow palettes, various items to enhance your lips, and even skincare and hair-related options. With over 10 million followers on Instagram and more than a million followers on TikTok, ColourPop is popular among beauty lovers. Typically, the brand's fans can shop from the company at ColourPop's website and Ulta (via ColourPop).
However, if you enjoy shopping at ColourPop and you love bargain-hunting at Target, we have some news you'll love; ColourPop is briefly collaborating with the iconic chain! ColourPop teased this news on Instagram at the very beginning of November with a video featuring someone stocking some products from the brand at Target with a "shhh" emoji. Of course, this sparked a lot of excitement, as the post received more than 73,000 likes and many enthusiastic comments, such as "STOP are y'all trying to make me go to target more!?" and "I'm not walking I'm RUNNING."
ColourPop for Target is coming
You can start shopping from the ColourPop for Target collaboration on November 6, and the products are excellent for makeup enthusiasts. "We created the ColourPop for Target collection to include our iconic ColourPop formulas and bestsellers and added some newness that Target shoppers, and avid beauty-lovers alike, will love. It's everything you need for universal, casual winter-day looks or glittery holiday party glam," Laura Nelson, the president of SEED Beauty, told PopSugar.
Centered on a wintery holiday concept, items from this collection will stay within ColourPop's and Target's affordable natures; nothing from the collaboration will be higher than $18, per TikTok. ColourPop showed off some products in the video, and many of them have light packaging with snowflake-esque details to fit the winter theme. Moreover, Target commented, showing that they're eager to welcome ColourPop to Target's family.
According to Instagram, a few of the many products will include nine-pan pressed palettes, So Glassy Lip Glosses, Just a Tint Duos, Super Shock Highlighters, Lippie Pencil Trios, and the Gliterally Obsessed Duo. Some happy comments include, "YAY!! HOW EXCITING!," WHOOHOO," and "UGH MY GAWD finally IN TARGET this literally what target has been MISSING."