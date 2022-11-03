Our Favorite Affordable Buys From Oprah's Favorite Things List
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are a number of things that remain a constant every holiday season. Heartwarming Hallmark movies played on repeat, Mishumaa and Menorah candles being lit in homes across the country, and the release of Oprah's Favorite Things.
According to Oprah Daily, everyone's favorite TV personality Oprah Winfrey has been revealing a mega-list of all of her favorite things from the past year, just in time for the holiday season. Her favorite things, which include 104 items this year, are split into various categories for easy navigation. From wellness and beauty gifts to items for the tech nerds and the stylish, Winfrey has thought of everything.
As inflation rises and the majority of people's money is devoted to paying for the rising costs of necessities, not everyone has the budget to spend as much money as they did for gifts in holidays past. Thankfully, Oprah has compiled a list of her favorite affordable gifts and we've rounded up our top favorites.
Read your screen with ease
With the recent research on how blue light can affect our eyes, some people are trying to reduce their amount of screentime. For people whose jobs involve staring at a computer or tablet constantly, that isn't something that's avoidable. However, these Take a Bow Reading Glasses from PeeperSpecs are here to help you out. At only $29, these reading glasses come in a variety of magnification strengths, so you don't have to worry about straining your eyes to see with these. They come in four designs and have UV protection coating, so you can wear them outside, too!
Stay active at any time of day
For people who like to take an evening walk or take their dog outdoors after 5 p.m. during the fall or winter, they may face limitations due to the sky getting dark on such short notice. For $25, Roq Innovation's Headlightz LED Baseball Caps can solve that problem. These caps have a rechargeable LED light in their center, lasting for up to eight hours. Coming in six colors and three brightness settings, the hats are great for any outdoor setting.
Pass your green thumb to the new generation
During the pandemic, a lot of adults got into gardening as a way to pass the time and reconnect with nature. Whether the love for planting stuck with you or not, encourage the younger people in your life to get out there and get their hands dirty using the Santa Barbara Design Studio's Garden Tools Gift Box. Equipped with a hand spade, cultivator, and weeder, this set is perfect for the little gardener in your life. The set also comes with explanations on what each tool is and a step-by-step guide on how to plant a herb garden.
Make the holidays scentsational
Gift the homebody in your life the fragrance of the holidays with Snif's Old Saint Wick scented candle. The fine fragrance brand's candle line uses vegan formulas and can burn for over 50 hours. This holiday scented candle features notes of Siberian pine, jasmine, rosemary, fir balsam, sandalwood, and cedarwood. Formulated with soy wax, this $35 candle is great for lighting while putting up the Christmas tree (far away from the candle) or settling down for your favorite holiday movie.
Gift an at-home pedicure
The Santa Barbara Design Studio's Put Your Best Foot Forward Box is ideal for the friend or loved one in your life who is always on their feet. Whether it's a nurse, teacher, or store manager, they might suffer from constant foot pain or rough feet. This gift box comes with a dual ended foot brush and pumice stone as well as a foot roller. The box has a guide to foot reflexology that will show you how exactly to use the items to relieve tension and pain while promoting circulation and activating trigger points, all for under $30.