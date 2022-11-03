New Book Details King Charles' Two Celebrity Crushes

Two stars held a special place in King Charles III's heart, according to author Christopher Andersen: "Dynasty" star Joan Collins and singing legend Barbra Streisand. Luckily for Charles, he had the opportunity to meet both his crushes thanks to his royal position. He first met Collins in 1985 during a royal tour of the United States (via the Chicago Tribune). In Andersen's book, "The King: Life of Charles III," the author alleged that Charles once wrote a letter admiring her humor and "unbelievable cleavage" (via Page Six). The two would meet again in 2015 when the former Prince of Wales presented Collins with a Damehood (via Digital Spy).

But it was Streisand that had a particular hold on Charles' heart. According to Andersen, the young prince first fell for the "Funny Girl" star while studying at Cambridge University in the late sixties. The author writes that having seen "Funny Girl" three times, Charles had a "framed photograph of Streisand hung in his rooms at Cambridge" in addition to "the wall of his bedroom at Buckingham Palace after graduation."

When Charles learned that Streisand was filming "Funny Lady," the sequel to "Funny Girl," in 1975, he requested to meet. Speaking on a radio special for Hospital Radio (via The Times), Charles said he would "never forget her dazzling, effervescent talent and the unique vitality and attraction of her voice and her acting ability." In addition, Andersen said the prince was reportedly impressed by her "sex appeal."