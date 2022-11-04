White Lotus Star Haley Lu Richardson Uses These Instagram Vitamins To Manage PMS Symptoms

Sometimes it's easy to forget celebrities suffer from common inconveniences like PMS too, but "The White Lotus" star Haley Lu Richardson recently reminded us she's no different when it comes to cramps and acne while providing her skin-care and makeup routine in a special video for Vogue. Adorned in zit stickers and a pink headband, the actor slathered on a face mask and revealed her top tip for making PMS more bearable.

According to Richardson, she always begins her regimen by taking vitamins and supplements, including the Flo PMS Vitamin Capsules. "I totally succumbed to an Instagram ad and ordered these," she admitted. "They're supposed to be for PMS and hormonal acne and everything. I've been taking it for two months and both my periods within those two months have been so much easier and I haven't gotten those underground, painful cystic zits."

Started by brother and sister "partners in PMS problem solving," Flo's mission is simply to "make PMS suck less," according to their website. They list four major ingredients in their PMS supplements, which are available in either gummy or capsule form. Chaste berry alleviates hormonal acne, mood swings, and breast tenderness while Dong quai helps lessen cramps and bloating. Lemon balm aids digestion and alleviates stress, and B6 helps control cravings and mood swings. In addition to their PMS vitamins, the website also offers skin care vitamins, prebiotic fiber vitamins, and a women's multivitamin too.