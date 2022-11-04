The Secret Deal That Gave Camilla Her Queen Consort Title

Charles took this disagreement with his mother as an opportunity to ask Queen Elizabeth II to reconsider allowing Camilla to take the title of Queen Consort when he eventually ascended the throne, rather than the long-agreed-upon title of Princess Consort (via US Weekly). "And so in a kind of an unspoken implicit deal, this was the tradeoff," Andersen says. "And that announcement was made ... it was very abrupt, you may recall, it was something [that took] everybody by surprise, ... she was so against Camilla ever becoming queen for decades and decades, that it, it was a complete about-face, [and] that I think [it] shocked a lot of people."

The statement to which Andersen is referring is one that Queen Elizabeth II put out at the time, in which she stated plainly: "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me." She went on to say, "And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

And now, Queen Consort Camilla, she is.