Kylie Cosmetics' Newest Collection Is Inspired By A Timeless Piece Of Pop Culture

Is a Kylie Cosmetics collection complete without a lip product? Rather than sticking to one new lip product, Jenner has released three different products for any holiday lip look. Coming in a set of three, the collection features a red, pink, and nude option matte lip paint set.

Click your heels together three times and imagine possessing the most stunning ruby red lipstick to ever exist. Or you can gather $19 to get the Kylie Cosmetics metallic, deep red lipstick, accompanied by Dorothy's ruby red lipstick in ornament form. If you still want a bit of magic, pick up the collection's Transformative Lip Tint, a sparkly emerald green gloss that transforms to your skin tone's perfect shade of pink.

For $45, you can get the Kylie Cosmetics x "The Wizard of Oz" Eye & Face Pressed Powder Palette. Complete with 12 eyeshadows, a rosy pink blush, and a gleaming gold highlighter, this palette can be worn for the holidays and beyond. Apply the colors with the collection's brush set that comes with five green brushes and a bag that can be thrown in the purse for touch-ups when on the go.