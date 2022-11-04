The Haircut Trend That Makes Your Grown-Out Bangs Seem Purposeful

Did you go for short or wispy bangs in the summer and don't know what to do now with the mid-size strands? We have all been there. The interim period between short and long styles can be really dreadful, especially during the winter as your hair is more prone to breakage. To encourage healthy hair growth, it's important to follow a good hair care routine that focuses on hydration and breakage repair.

Waiting for your bangs to grow can be a period of experimentation to rock new hairstyles that otherwise you wouldn't have tried. Pins and clips will become your best friends as you can use them to hide your growing strands in sleek looks like the Barbie ponytail, which pairs a high ponytail with tucked-in bangs behind one ear (via PopSugar). You might also consider baby braids, a romantic look that can beautifully frame your face no matter your hair's length or texture (via Glamour).