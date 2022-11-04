A Remixed '90s Classic Will Be Your Go-To Hairstyle This Season

Whether you love or hate the '90s, many popular looks from that decade are coming back with a vengeance. Everyone tuned into the fashion world knows that countless '90s fashion trends are coming back in style in the 2020s, thanks to '90s-loving celebrities, influencers, and '90s TV characters with iconic fashion. But the fashion industry isn't the only area affected by the '90s resurgence — that era is influencing beauty and hair, too.

The '90s bob has been back with a bang, as plenty of brunettes, blonds, and redheads are chopping off their tresses to rock some variation of the beloved '90s-inspired bob. The beauty of the bob haircut is that it's so flattering that there are endless spins on the look, and they all look great. "There are lots of different bobs. I think they're all great; it's just about whether you want something a bit more polished, or if you want something a bit grittier. There's no right or wrong," Luke Hersheson, a successful hairstylist and CEO, told Glamour. Now, get ready for the '90s-inspired rolled bob to take off.