Obstacles Kamala Harris Had To Overcome To Get Where She Is

Eight months after conceding her run for the presidency, Joe Biden declared that he'd chosen Kamala Harris as his running mate (via NBC News). With her name on the ticket, she and Biden became unstoppable as they went on to win the 2020 presidential election. Despite claims by Former President Donald Trump that the vote was rigged, the Electoral College announced on Dec. 14, 2020, that Biden and Harris were the next president and vice president of the United States (via USA Today).

Shortly before votes were cast, Harris assured her supporters that women of color would never be alone. "Yes, sister, sometimes we may be the only one that looks like us walking in that room," Harris said (via The New York Times). "But the thing we all know is we never walk in those rooms alone — we are in that room together."

Harris affirmed that notion during her victory speech on Nov. 8, 2020 (via The Guardian), reflecting on the struggles women faced before her. "I reflect on their struggle, their determination, and the strength of their vision, to see what can be, unburdened by what has been," she declared. "I stand on their shoulders." And for the younger generation, she parted with this: "While I may be the first woman in office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities."