How Prince William's Royal Engagements Are Changing The Monarchy For The Better

Even before King Charles III ascended the throne, there were reports that he was planning to slim down and modernize the monarchy (via the Express). There are currently 22 people in line to the throne, compared to the small, tight-knit group of senior royals during their reign of King George VI, which included him, The Queen Mother, and their daughters, Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret.

While those plans have yet to be set in motion, the reinvention of royal visits by William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, is starting to take shape. With the king's blessing, Prince William and Kate Middleton will raise money for the charities and organizations they visit before arrival and then announce the funds raised (via The Telegraph). These visits will be referred to as a "Community Impact Day," with the one they undertook in Scarborough being a pilot of the newly proposed scheme. The royal couple will still undertake traditional visits but hope to combine this into their routine.

Their visit on November 3 was a very successful pilot, with the collaboration between The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Two Ridings Community Foundation having raised a significant amount of money to support the children and young people in the northern seaside town.