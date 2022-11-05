Prince William And King Charles Lost Their Minds Over This Donald Trump Tweet

When William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, were dating, they experienced a similar amount of intrusion and pressure from the media and paparazzi to Princess Diana. As their relationship became more and more serious, the attention only worsened. This culminated in 2012, when a newly married Kate was photographed sunbathing topless by the pool at a private château in Provence, France (via BBC News). The photographs were subsequently circulated in the tabloid media and published in the French edition of Closer magazine, an Italian gossip magazine, and the Irish Daily Star.

The Prince and Princess of Wales filed for damages (via The New York Times), and in 2017, the Daily Mail reported they were awarded £91,000 or $120,000. "The incident is reminiscent of the worst excesses of the press and paparazzi during the life of [Princess Diana]," a statement from St James's Palace read, "and all the more upsetting to the Duke and Duchess for being so."

Many condemned the photographs being taken, but former president Donald Trump decided to share his controversial take on the matter on Twitter.