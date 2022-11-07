How Hallmark's New Movie A Magical Christmas Village Can Help Chronic Worriers

"A Magical Christmas Village" is the latest Hallmark Channel original holiday movie to premiere. If you're wondering why a Christmas movie premiered on the first weekend in November, then it's time to get acquainted with The Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas and its unwavering commitment to holiday viewing that starts well before the holidays. If you're looking for a new movie to get you into the holiday spirit that may even help you in your day-to-day life, "A Magical Christmas Village" should be first on your list.

"A Magical Christmas Village" follows Summer when her mother, Vivian, comes to town (via Hallmark Channel). They pull their decorative tabletop Christmas village out of storage, and it turns out the beloved decoration has control over the real world.

This movie is perfect if you're seeking a sweet romcom, a tale about mother-daughter relationships, or that warm and fuzzy nostalgic holiday magic we all crave this time of year. The feel-good flick has a rather unexpected message, though, and it applies to enough people that it's definitely worth talking about — especially as the holiday season approaches.

The message? "Don't worry." Now — for those of us who are self-proclaimed chronic worriers, the idea that we should "stop worrying" is laughably reductive as well as being generally unhelpful advice. However, "A Magical Christmas Village" has a much better idea about why we worry and how to stop.