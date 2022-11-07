All American: Homecoming Star Netta Walker's Advice She Got From The Original Series' Cast - Exclusive

Although "All American" and "All American: Homecoming" each have their own storylines, their worlds have merged multiple times in crossover episodes.

However, the cast of both series get to see each other a lot more often than that — because they film next door to one another. "We're right on the lot next to each other. Our base camps are literally right next to each other, and we get to see each other in the morning," actress Netta Walker, who plays Keisha in the spin-off series, shared during an exclusive interview with The List.

Being so close helped immensely when Walker signed on for the spin-off series. Upon arriving to the lot, she had no idea what to expect stepping onto the set of such an enormous franchise. "On that backdoor pilot, I tried to ask as many questions to the original cast as possible," she told us, and she also shared the special advice that each of the actors gave her.