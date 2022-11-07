Joanna Gaines' Latest Picture With Son Crew Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

While many people boast busy schedules, Joanna Gaines's daily routine just about takes the cake. According to Cheat Sheet, the Kansas native and her husband, Chip Gaines, own a restaurant, construction and design business, children's furniture and accessories line, a discount outlet, and a television network, among many other projects. Unsurprisingly, Chip and Joanna Gaines have an astonishing net worth.

As one can imagine, tackling all these ventures day in and day out has taken a toll on the 44-year-old, and Gaines must find ways to take care of herself and prevent burnout. The mother-of-five opened up about her current mental state in a recent interview with People. "The last 10 years, a lot of it felt like a blur," Gaines shared. "It was fast, it was exciting, and there was so much to be grateful for, but there was something in me that just felt so tired. I wanted to go back and regain moments that I had missed along the way."

Gaines has taken time for self-reflection and healing through the process of writing her new memoir, "The Stories We Tell," which will be available on November 8, 2022. And while parenting her five children can be exhausting, Gaines believes every sleepless night is worth it. The "Fixer Upper" star recently shared a wholesome moment that she had with her son Crew, on social media.